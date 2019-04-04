Behind the Front: First Anniversary Special

Episode #52

Behind the Front: First Anniversary Special
Celebrating one year of going Behind the Front.
By Sebastian Posey | April 4, 2019 at 11:35 AM CDT - Updated April 4 at 11:35 AM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Behind the Front is turning one! We’re celebrating the special occasion by revisiting some of the biggest moments from the first year of the show. J-P Dice recaps a handful of the 50+ episodes released in the last 12 months. Learn about storm PTSD, spotting fake weather posts on Facebook, what went wrong with the Snowmaggedon forecasts, and much more.

This episode of Behind the Front is brought to you by Durante Home Exteriors.

Click Here or Call (205) 956-4110 to learn how Durante can help protect your home from the weather.

