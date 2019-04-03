A 3-year-old had to go potty, so he went in a gas station parking lot. That’s when a deputy cited his mom for disorderly conduct.

By Meredith Anderson
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) - Potty training can be a stressful time for any parent, but what happened to a Georgia woman with her 3-year-old son is next-level stress.
Brooke Johns is due to give birth to a little girl next month, and has been told to take it easy. Not necessarily the easiest thing while still looking after her toddler son Cohen.
“He’s heavy,” Johns said.
Last week, she was driving in Beech Island when the little voice in the backseat said he had a big problem.
“He’s like, ‘Mom, I’ve got to pee. I’ve got to pee!’ I was like, ‘Well, hold on,’ and he’s like, ‘No! I’ve GOT to pee! I’ve got to REALLY pee.’ And I’m like, 'Baby, there’s nowhere for me to go, and he says, ‘Momma, I’m about to pee in my pants!’" Johns said.
They barely made it to a gas station parking lot before she realized they wouldn’t be able to make it inside.
“I can’t pick him up,” Johns said. “You know, I’m not supposed to lift him.”
So, she tried to cover Cohen up as best as she could as he relieved himself right there in the parking lot.
“He was peeing before his pants were even all the way down, so obviously he had to go,” Johns said.
Apparently, this caught the attention of a Richmond County deputy.
“Accidents happen. And he was like, ‘Take him in the bathroom.’ What if I would have ran in the bathroom and someone had been in there? What I was going to let him do? Pee on the floor of the gas station?” Johns said.
Instead, the deputy decided to cite Johns with a disorderly conduct charge. Her ticket says, “She allowed her male child to urinate in the parking lot. I observed the male’s genitals and the urination. Public restrooms are offered at the location.”
“I’m going to court April 30,” Brooke said. “Several days before I am due. Yeah, I could extend it, but I would rather deal with it when I’m pregnant. Not when I have a newborn.”
A Facebook post about the traffic ticket has also lit up social media, with hundreds of parents asking the same question: Why?
