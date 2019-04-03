Walker Co. Sheriff’s Office cracking down on e-bingo halls

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is putting electronic bingo halls on notice after a recent raid.
Plywood covers the front doors of Skill Games in Jasper. Late last month the Walker County Sheriff’s Office raided the business off Highway 5.
"That business did pay out in a gift card which we were advised that gift cards or any kind of cash value was illegal. At that point, we got a search warrant and went to the business and seized almost 50 machines,” Smith said.
Sheriff Smith says an electronic bingo business in Carbon Hill also shut its doors a few days before the Jasper raid. Smith tells us these businesses test the electronic bingo law with newly elected sheriffs.
We’re told the same happened when former Sheriff Jim Underwood took office. For years, the electronic bingo debate has been a hot topic.
"For the people who’s for it or against it, my advice to them is contact your representatives..have the law changed. But until the law changes, the Walker County Sheriff’s department is going to enforce the law. We’re not going to pick and choose what laws we do enforce,” Smith said.
A handful of bingo halls are open in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says going after them isn’t a top priority. Sheriff Smith sees it differently.
"If you have a sheriff that believes that drunk driving or possession of marijuana isn’t important, do you pick and choose and not enforce those laws? We don’t enforce based off opinion. We enforce the law based on what the law says not what our personal opinions are,” Smith said.
We’re told the seized machines are in a county-owned facility. Smith says he plans on prosecuting the electronic bingo hall owners then turning that information over the Internal Revenue Service. Smith says these businesses make money hand over fist with no accountability.
