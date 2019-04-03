Tuscaloosa City Council needs help to change the hours of Sunday alcohol sales

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Sunday alcohol sales were approved in Tuscaloosa several years ago.
Now Tuscaloosa city leaders want to be able to change the hours when businesses are allowed to sell alcohol for special events. Currently, Tuscaloosa businesses can sell alcohol from noon to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. But a proposed brunch bill would allow the city to change that.
It would give cities the authority to enact ordinances that would allow restaurants to sell alcohol after 10 a.m.
"I know Mr. Calderone is sponsoring that. It seems to have broad support in the legislature,” according to Mayor Walt Maddox.
Those hours could be adjusted for special events happening in the city or that could be broadcast at businesses. If city councilors agree with the proposal, the state legislature would have to give city leaders the authority to adjust the hours when alcohol is sold.
“I think what it does is strengthen your tourism side, especially among restaurants and hoteliers,” Maddox concluded.
Tuscaloosa City Councilman Matt Calderone said a local legislator is willing to sponsor a brunch bill for Tuscaloosa if a majority of city councilors back the idea.
