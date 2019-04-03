Tuscaloosa City Council considers pulling bar’s business license

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A double shooting is just one of several incidents city leaders will consider when deciding if Sideline Bar and Grill should stay in business.
“Well I’m concerned. We certainly continue to have a lot issues out there. It’s adjacent to a neighborhood and I think the council needs to do it’s due diligence on this,” according to Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.
Tuscaloosa Police also say between May 2018 and March of this year, burglaries, gun violations, assaults and noise violations have happened at Sideline.
According to Tuesday’s city council agenda, management did not call police about a fight inside the bar on March 8th that was allowed to continue into the parking lot. Shots were fired injuring two people, as well damaging the business and a vehicle.
Bryan Winter, an attorney representing the business, appeared at a Tuesday pre-council meeting and talked with some council members.
“Well they’re working hard to make a living just like everybody else. And when you’re pouring your heart and soul in a new business, and it’s obviously a situation where they’re trying to take away your business license, it’s very discerning, but they’re good people and they’re trying to make it work,” according to Winter.
He said security has been increased at Sideline and they’re willing to do more. Mayor Maddox says Sideline has a responsibility to maintain a safe atmosphere.
The public hearing starts during the 6 p.m. Tuscaloosa City Council meeting.
