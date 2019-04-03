Slice Pizza: Spring cauliflower dip

Spring Cauliflower Dip
Ingredients:
3 cups chopped cauliflower
1 bunch chopped parsley
1 shallot finely chopped
1 tablespoon fresh dill
5 mint leaves finely sliced
8 basil leaves finely sliced
1 bunch chopped green onion
2 teaspoons red pepper flakes
Zest of 1 lemon
1/2 cup olive oil
3 oz goat cheese
1/4 cup feta cheese
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese for topping
Salt and pepper to taste
1 egg
*Breadcrumb for topping (optional)
*White truffle oil for topping (optional)
Directions:
1. In a medium mixing bowl combine all veggies, herbs, lemon zest, red pepper flakes, goat and feta cheeses in olive oil. Add 1 egg and mix gently.
2. Scoop mixture into an oven safe dish and pat down. Add breadcrumb to cover top conservatively. Add Parmesan to top.
3. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and put dish into oven on middle rack. Cook until golden brown and bubbling on sides of dish. Approximately 14-18 minutes. Top with truffle oil (optional) and serve with crostini or any cracker/bread of your choosing.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.