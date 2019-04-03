Oak Mountain PTO raising money to send SROs to national convention

SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Oak Mountain parents are taking the fiscal responsibilities of their children’s safety at school into their own hands.
Parents and students at Oak Mountain schools are digging into their own pockets to make sure their SRO receive the highest level of training possible. The Oak Mountain PTO has set out to raise $5,000 to send all of their school resource officers to the national SRO convention.
Jennifer Mclean with the PTO says price doesn’t matter when it comes to their child safety.
“It is very important for us to have our schools as safe as possible, and with this national certification I think that they will be at their best ability to be able to protect our students,” she says.
When the SROs found out, Deputy Mel Janousek and the other SROs were thrilled knowing what this trip would mean for them.
“That will be a last thing that we need to become SRO practitioner, which is actually the highest level of training certification that you can get in the country,” he says.
At the convention the SROs will hear from other law enforcement that witnessed tragedies like Sandy Hook.
“We will be able to listen to them speak on the situations that they handled how they handled it so we get to hear a lot of that information as well first hand,” Janousek says.
Any school resource officer can participate. If you want to try to send your child’s resource office this is the year to do and save on travel expenses since the conference is in Gatlinburg. Other locations include places like Las Vegas, which will cost much more.
