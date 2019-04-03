New traffic lights activated at wreck-prone Calhoun Co. intersection

WELLINGTON, AL (WBRC) - A rather dangerous intersection in Calhoun County now has traffic lights.
After years of wrecks at the intersection of federal Highway 431 and state Highway 204 in the Wellington community, ALDOT workers installed stop lights this week.
ALDOT central district spokesperson Linda Crockett says the lights were activated Tuesday.
It's an especially busy intersection on a highway that connects I-59 and I-20 and is also a major thoroughfare for Jacksonville State University students who commute.
A number of area residents and motorists say the lights are overdue. One woman says her daughter's car broadsided an SUV that turned in front of her at that intersection.
