New technology make EMS transports safer for patients and responders

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - We’re getting a closer look at new technology just installed in every transport vehicle in the Rocky Ridge Fire District.
The new equipment is not only safer for patients who need to be taken to the hospital, but it’s also safer for the first responders.
The Rocky Ridge Fire District upgraded its entire fleet with the iNX Integrated Transport and Loading Systems.
It makes lifting patients during transports virtually effortless, which means less back injuries for EMS workers, and a smoother transport for patients.
It’s all battery operated, with locking and lighting safety features.
“It’s in our entire fleet, so that makes us the first department in Alabama to have them in the whole fleet in service on the road right now,” said Assistant Fire Chief Michael Bartlett.
And that's not the only new equipment they got.
They also added two Ferno E-Z Glide Stair Chairs with POWERTraxx that safely glide patients up and down stairs.
