National Weather Service holds severe weather event for deaf, hard of hearing community

TALLADEGA, AL (WBRC) - A severe weather preparedness event in Talladega Tuesday night was aimed at the deaf and hard of hearing community.
Weather experts explained what to do in the event of a tornado or other severe weather.
"The Birmingham National Weather Service has partnered with the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind, as well as Dr. Darren Griffin from the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa. And we are hosting a severe weather awareness workshop here in Talladega, to help local citizens, particularly the deaf and hard of hearing community, prepare for severe weather," says Gerald Satterwhite, with the National Weather Service.
They met in a chapel on the campus of the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind.
Representatives of the National Weather Service also gave out weather radios with strobe lights and bed shakers to alert those who may not get an alert otherwise.
"We're offering several weather radios with accessibility options such as bed shakers and strobe lights for the deaf and hard of hearing community. Typically these weather radios alert people using an alarm, but of course our deaf and hard of hearing citizens are not going to hear that," says Satterwhite.
National Weather Service representatives also installed batteries in the radios and programmed them.
The school supplied interpreters for those who attended who needed them.
