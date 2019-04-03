MoovMo is looking for drivers

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The ride-sharing startup MoovMo has announced that they are looking for drivers.
Moovmo was the 2018 winner of the Alabama Launchpad. MoovMo is a ride-sharing service geared towards the disabled.
From MoovMo:
Moovmo, the first ride share designed for people requiring accessible transportation, is looking for drivers and people with customized vehicles that allow for wheelchair accessibility. Moovmo, a 2018 winner of Alabama Launchpad, is based in Birmingham, and is not only looking to provide safe and dependable transportation options for riders, but is also offering a way for owners of specialized vehicles to earn money as well.
Becoming a driver is simple. Driver’s must be 21 years of age or older, pass an online DMV and background screening, use an IPhone or Android Smartphone, and have a passion for serving others. Vehicles must be model year 2004 or newer, a 4 door vehicle (not including jump door), with 5-8 seats (not including the driver). All vehicles must pass a vehicle inspection, and vehicles with specialized equipment must be inspected.
Vehicle Types:
- Mini- Compact vehicles may accommodate riders with ambulatory assistive devices (crutches, walkers, small service or support animal or caregiver), or any device needed or required to ambulate (Ability to transfer)
- Sedan- Passenger vehicles may accommodate riders with ambulatory assistive devices (crutches, walkers, medium or large service or support animal or caregiver), or any device needed or required to ambulate (Ability to transfer)
- Access Vehicle-Offers lift or ramp accessibility
- Mini Bus-Offers pooled or shared ride services and must be booked in advance.
Prospective drivers can go to www.Moovmo.com and complete the interest form. The Company says it is pushing for a late April launch in the Birmingham Metro area, with plans for expansion in several cities statewide.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.