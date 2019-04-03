Matt says rain will move in Thursday evening

First Alert: If you are hoping for a little relief from the pollen, we have good news for you. Rain chances look to increase Thursday evening and into Friday morning across Central Alabama. The first half of Thursday will be relatively dry with temperatures starting around 50°F. We’ll see highs in the low to mid 70s with rain moving in around 5-6 pm in West Alabama. Rainfall totals will be around a half inch to one inch in most locations through Friday morning.