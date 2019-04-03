Matt says rain will move in Thursday evening

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are dealing with a mostly clear sky and light wind. It has allowed our temperatures to drop into the 30s and lower 40s. You'll definitely need the jacket this morning, but you probably won't need it by this afternoon. We will see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs in the low to mid 70s. It should be a beautiful day.
First Alert: If you are hoping for a little relief from the pollen, we have good news for you. Rain chances look to increase Thursday evening and into Friday morning across Central Alabama. The first half of Thursday will be relatively dry with temperatures starting around 50°F. We’ll see highs in the low to mid 70s with rain moving in around 5-6 pm in West Alabama. Rainfall totals will be around a half inch to one inch in most locations through Friday morning.
Severe Potential Thursday: As of now, we aren’t anticipating severe weather across North and Central Alabama Thursday evening. Instability appears very low with this event. Majority of the severe weather will remain out west in parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Our main concern will be locally heavy rain and gusty winds up to 40 mph.
Unsettled Pattern: A boundary will likely stall across the Southeast over the weekend. It will likely trigger additional showers and storms Friday through Sunday. Rain chances look to increase Sunday and Monday as another system to our west develops and advances to the east. The fuel needed to support thunderstorms will be in place, so we can’t rule out a few strong or severe storms during this time period. Main concern will be frequent lightning, strong winds, and the possibility for hail.
Staying Warm: We will likely see high temperatures approach 80°F this weekend with highs cooling into the 70s by early next week. No sign of any cold temperatures or potential freezes in the next seven days. Good news for those who want to start planting a garden!
