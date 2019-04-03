Many JeffCo mayors sign ‘Good Neighbor Pledge’ to boost community business

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Jefferson County mayors have competed in the past to lure new businesses from other cities, but on Wednesday 22 mayors pledged to avoid doing that in the future.
It’s called the Good Neighbor Pledge.
The pledge is a promise they won’t use tax incentives to try to lure a business out of one city to relocate to another. One by one, 22 Jefferson County mayors signed the pledge.
The mayors promised not to poach companies from one another and work towards long term economic growth for the region. But that might be easier said than done. At times, cities have went after businesses to bring them into their city limits. We all remember when Hoover tried to lure UAB’s Metro West Medical Center from Bessemer to Hoover. Those who signed the agreement say that is not good business.
“I said, ‘This doesn’t make any scene. I’m going to steal some business from you with taxpayers’ money and they are going to steal some business from us with taxpayers’ dollars and the net was a negative revenue over time?'” Mountain Brook mayor Steward Welch said.
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woofin said it would help his city, as he has seen grocery stores leave for one reason or another.
“It’s all centered around regional cooperation. One and two, if there is going to be growth in the community and in Jefferson County it’s because we are working together and not against each other,” Woodfin said.
Twenty-two of Jefferson County’s 35 mayors signed the agreement. Irondale, which has lured away a lot of auto dealerships, did not.
