Hueytown road next in road improvements in JeffCo

HUEYTOWN, AL (WBRC) - Jefferson County is trying to get as much road work done as possible.
The county scrapped much of its road improvement work during bankruptcy, but that has now changed.
Allison Bonnett Memorial Drive in Hueytown is one road soon to be improved.
It is what is called a “through road” - a county road that goes through the city limits of Hueytown. The city and county now have an agreement to improve the roadway and to maintain it. The old asphalt has been stripped away, preparing it for a new paving that should begin soon.
Dunn Construction has been hired for the project. The cost of the project package is about $600,000 to $700,000.
Drivers are looking forward to the work.
"I’m glad this is going on. It makes me happy, makes me feel good to see them out there working the potholes and stuff. It’s going to make a lot of difference in the neighborhood right here.” Annette Biddie of Midfield said.
Jefferson County manager Tony Petelos says the roadwork should be finished by late April or early May.
