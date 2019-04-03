Heavy rain expected by Thursday evening

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - “It’s a beaut, Clark. It’s a beaut.” That line from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation came to mind when thinking about the weather today. Nice weather will prevail through the overnight hours and temperatures won’t be as cool.
First Alert: If you are hoping for a little relief from the pollen, we have good news for you because rain is in the forecast for Thursday. There is a small shower chance during the mid-morning hours tomorrow and then we will see scattered showers and possible storms during the afternoon mainly west of I-65, but the bulk of the precipitation moves in during the evening hours. That’s when it looks heaviest and some of the activity may produce wind gusts up to 40 mph. Locally heavy rainfall is possible too and rainfall amounts will range from .75 to 1.5 inches. The bulk of the severe weather will be focused across Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.
The rain exits to the south on Friday and most of the day looks dry and that’s good news for folks participating in the Indy 5K.
Unsettled Pattern: The weather looks unsettled over the weekend and into Monday. Models don’t agree on the coverage and timing of rain and storms so just plan on scattered activity from time to time, especially on Sunday into Monday. Saturday looks the better of the three days. There will be a bit more fuel for these storms and so we can’t rule out a few strong ones. As we get closer, we can be more specific and will have plenty of updates for you especially on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.
I looked at long range at temperatures and do not see below freezing temperatures over the next 10 days. I do see though temperatures a time or two in the upper 30s and lower 40s and so for now I’m keeping my plants inside.
