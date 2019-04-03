Heavy rain expected by Thursday evening

First Alert: If you are hoping for a little relief from the pollen, we have good news for you because rain is in the forecast for Thursday. There is a small shower chance during the mid-morning hours tomorrow and then we will see scattered showers and possible storms during the afternoon mainly west of I-65, but the bulk of the precipitation moves in during the evening hours. That’s when it looks heaviest and some of the activity may produce wind gusts up to 40 mph. Locally heavy rainfall is possible too and rainfall amounts will range from .75 to 1.5 inches. The bulk of the severe weather will be focused across Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.