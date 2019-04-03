Heart Gallery Alabama: Jalunnie

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Jalunnie, born December 2002, describes himself as a fun, cool kid who can be laid back at times. He loves sports, basketball and football in particular.
Jalunnie is a Cavaliers fan and loves Alabama football! Roll Tide! He wants to either be a professional sports player when he grows up or maybe a mechanic because he likes cars. He is into video games, computers and TV, but is not much of a reader.
His favorite subject is science and he loves pizza and cake! He is not a picky eater and will try anything. Others describe him as bubbly, helper and a leader. He is friendly and likes to feel important.
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama.
