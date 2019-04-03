FIRST ALERT: Wet and stormy weather returns Thursday, especially in the evening

First Alert: If you are hoping for a little relief from the pollen, we have good news for you because rain is in the forecast for Thursday. There is a small shower chance during the mid-morning hours tomorrow and then we will see scattered showers and possible storms during the afternoon hours and widespread rain and storms during the evening hours. There will not be much in the way of instability, but there will be plenty of wind shear, and that’s why we are keeping the chance for strong wind gusts in the forecast, especially west of I-65. Rainfall amounts will range from .75-1.5 inches. The bulk of the severe weather will be focused across Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.