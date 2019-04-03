FIRST ALERT: Wet and stormy weather returns Thursday, especially in the evening

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Today is a winner in my books because we will have sunshine and lower 70s to enjoy this afternoon! Clouds will continue to increase tonight from west to east and temperatures will not be as cold.
First Alert: If you are hoping for a little relief from the pollen, we have good news for you because rain is in the forecast for Thursday. There is a small shower chance during the mid-morning hours tomorrow and then we will see scattered showers and possible storms during the afternoon hours and widespread rain and storms during the evening hours. There will not be much in the way of instability, but there will be plenty of wind shear, and that’s why we are keeping the chance for strong wind gusts in the forecast, especially west of I-65. Rainfall amounts will range from .75-1.5 inches. The bulk of the severe weather will be focused across Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.
The rain exits to the south on Friday and most of the day looks dry, and that’s good news for folks participating in the Indy 5K.
Unsettled Pattern: Off and on showers and storms are possible on Saturday, but the coverage really increases by Sunday afternoon and evening. Widespread rain and storms will still be in the forecast on Monday. There will be a bit more fuel for these storms and so we can’t rule out a few strong ones. As we get closer, we can be more specific and will have plenty of updates for you especially on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.
Staying Warm: We will likely see high temperatures approach 80 degrees this weekend with highs cooling into the 70s by early next week. No sign of any cold temperatures or potential freezes in the next seven days. Good news for those who want to start planting a garden!
Tracking our next big thing.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.