Concerns over electronic bingo continue spreading

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Jefferson County Commission president Jimmie Stephens continues to voice concern about electronic bingo spreading.
Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway’s office says enforcing gambling laws is not a priority for his office. On Wednesday, a number of mayors in the county say they have been approached by those who want to bring gambling to their cities.
There are two bingo hall open in Brighton. One is off the interstate and the other is on the Bessemer Super Highway. In Graysville, another bingo facility is open for customers.
Fairfield Mayor Eddie Penny says the city has been approached by bingo interest but no bingo permit has been issued, though the city could use the money. Mountain Brook and Hoover have not been approached, but mayors in both cities say they would say no. The Warrior mayor Johnny Ragland said some want to bring to his town.
"We’ve been approached. We’ve talked to them, but right now our major concern is getting through this Hallmark mansion. We are not going to take any chances on doing something,” Ragland said
Ragland is talking about Hallmark Farms, which will be a major retail and business development right off the interstate for the city. Ragland said bingo won’t fly because Attorney General Steve Marshall says its illegal. Still, others are willing to give it a try at least for now.
