Changing oil, Changing Lives: Express Oil Change and Tire Engineers team up to support Children’s Hospital

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The weather is warming up, and that means getting your car ready for those summer road trips. Right now, something as simple as an oil change, can help save lives.
For the entire month of April, Express Oil Change and Tire Engineers will donate $1 for each car that is serviced.
“It’s really rewarding. It’s nice when you explain to the customer also, hey a portion of your oil change is benefiting children’s hospital, and they are excited about it. As we are,” says Mike Murray. He’s the manager of the newest Express Oil Change location in the Grove in Hoover.
The donation directly benefits the hospital’s “Healing Expressions” Art Therapy program at the Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders.
“My son has been a patient before at children’s hospital before, not for cancer, but he has been to children’s hospital, so I know what goes on there and the meaning of that is important to me,” says Murray. “We enjoy supporting them as much as we can.”
The partnership is over a decade old, this is the 13th year for the oil change fundraising campaign. It’s something everyone gets excited about. Artwork created by children in the art therapy program hangs inside the Express Oil Change corporate offices and is even used for their Christmas cards.
“It means a lot to me to be able to do something for the community and give back, but especially for children’s hospital, that’s why we’re here, to change oil and to change lives,” says Charlie Joueran, who is an Express Oil Change Hood Technician in Hoover.
