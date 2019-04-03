Career fair shows off possible jobs to Calhoun Co. high school seniors

JACKSONVILLE, AL (WBRC) - Calhoun County high school seniors got a chance to get a glimpse of their futures Wednesday.
Some 500 seniors, many on school buses, came to the Jacksonville Community Center to check out possible jobs.
Recruiters from a number of businesses, such as Kronospan, and even public agencies, such as the Anniston and Oxford Police Departments, the Gadsden Fire Department and the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, set up booths to attract many of the seniors to their lines of work.
Many of the students we met already had their minds made up about what they wanted to do after school, but they haven’t decided where to work yet.
Some told us the recruiters on hand talked them into applying for jobs. Tyler Powell, for instance, had his heart set on law enforcement for a career but says the recruiter for the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office talked him into applying there.
“I was interested in law enforcement because my dad, he was, you know, in law enforcement for awhile. And I looked up to that, so I wanted to become a cop,” Powell, an Oxford High School senior, said.
“We told them to dress like they want to get a job and bring a resume, and also we’ve got interview rooms set up and they may get to be interviewed today as well,” said the fair organizer and director of the Calhoun County Career-Technical Center Kevin Lockridge.
Lockridge says he got the idea a year ago when someone from a temp agency spoke to students at his career-technical school in Calhoun County. East Alabama Works and the Calhoun County Economic Development Council co-sponsored the fair.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.