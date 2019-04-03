Cahaba Heights couple starts online farmers market

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A local couple has set out on an ambitious journey to offer locally grown produce online.
While eating a meal made from locally sourced food, Cahaba Heights newlyweds Will and Hayley DeShazo, came up with an idea to make local produce more accessible.
“Local ingredients makes food so much better,” said Will Deshazo.
The couple wants others to taste the difference as well. Thus creating an online farmer’s market called Till.
“There’s eight Alabama farms we work with right now and we’re growing every day,” Hayley DeShazo said.
From farm to table, for $12 a month, Till members gain access directly to all the produce you’d find at a farmer’s market.
“We make it easy,” said Hayley DeShazo. “What we do is house all the farms products on our site, you pick the products you want and add them to your Till bag. You have until Wednesday to buy the products you want and we deliver them on Saturday.”
The couple also offers a pick-up service. They set up at The Olive Branch in Cahaba heights on Saturdays from 8 a.m.- 12p.m.
"That's part one but also part two, so much of this area in Birmingham, doesn't have access to these foods," Will DeShazo added.
More than 60% of Birmingham homes lack access to healthy foods, according to federal data.
“That is a huge statistic. One that we need to tackle,” Birmingham data analyst Yuval Yossefy said.
Across town in North Avondale, Yossefy, met with neighbors to spread awareness on the city’s efforts to change local laws to improve efforts attracting grocery stores and making healthy food more available in low income neighborhoods.
“A vast majority of those neighborhoods are majority black. They’re also low income. This is an issue that we know is tied to other issues like economic justice, around healthy eating and because of this problem we know that we need to take a city-wide strategy,” Yossefy said.
Hoping to help, the Deshazo’s say Till will do their part as well.
“We will give back a percentage of our proceeds to a local partner. That enables of to give back to the community. It’s really community, serving community, serving community,” says DeShazo.
To learn more about Till and how it works, click here.
