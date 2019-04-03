Art gallery opens in downtown Piedmont

PIEDMONT, AL (WBRC) -In Piedmont, an art gallery, and venue for art classes, has opened up downtown.
My Sweet Escape Paint Parties and Art opened in March. It’s owner, Tiffany Beal, says it’s gotten off to a great start.
Beal displays much of her own art as well as art created at paint parties held there.
She has previously held them in the Piedmont Community Center and at private homes. The participants use mostly acrylics.
What makes this so unusual is that it's located in her small hometown of Piedmont, in Calhoun County.
"We're hoping eventually that Piedmont can grow downtown. There have been a few places open up close by, so we're trying to make the community, you know, give it something to where people have a place to go have fun and don't have to travel outside the city limits," says Beal.
Classes cost $25 per person for adults and $15 per person for children.
Beal says Spring Break, in particular, was a very successful time for her new business.
It opened in March on Ladiga Street and she’s been in touch with several of her fellow business owners in the area for tie-ins to their businesses.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.