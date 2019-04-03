ALDOT releases new advisory for I-59/20 bridge project

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - ALDOT says the I-59/20 bridge replacement project is ahead of schedule. However, in the interim, construction delays and closures will continue.
Here is the latest advisory from ALDOT:
The following closures will take place weather permitting, during the removal of the existing structures:
- Red Mountain Expressway NB ramp to 59/20 NB will close Tuesday, April 2nd from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. for the Bridge 23 deck pour overhead.
- I-59/20 SB from Tallapoosa Street to the Carraway Blvd. Exit, will have a rolling road block operation Tuesday, April 2nd, Wednesday, April 3rd, and Thursday, April 4th, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day for RPM (Raised Pavement Markers) installation.
- Red Mountain Expressway NB ramp to 59/20 NB will have a rolling operation Tuesday, April 2nd, Wednesday, April 3rd, and Thursday, April 4th, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day for RPM installation.
- Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. between 9th Avenue and Rev. Abraham Woods will close Wednesday, April 3rd, from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m.to remove a crane.
- 22nd Street N between 9th Avenue and Rev. Abraham Woods will close Wednesday, April 3rd 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. to remove a crane.
Detour signs will be in place where necessary. Please keep in mind that all construction plans can change due to weather and other factors. As always, use caution and obey the posted speed limits.
