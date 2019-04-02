Tuscaloosa Co. removes Collins-Riverside Middle School principal

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County School Board on Tuesday removed Collins-Riverside Middle School Principal Craig Henson.
This came after an investigation revealed his school staff didn’t follow safety procedures when they were told a student had a gun on campus. A gun was later found that day near campus.
The school board’s statement says:
“Information came into the school office early that day (February 21), stating a student “has a gun.” At that time, the named student was in law enforcement custody, in connection with a previous offense, and the student, their belongings and locker had already been searched. Even though the identified student was in custody, no further investigations or actions were taken. This was a clear failure to comply with school safety procedures.”
The board says under a “mutual agreement” Henson is no longer the school’s principal and the system is searching for an interim principal now. The system also has a task force looking at behavior management at Collins-Riverside Middle School and will continue to have an “enhanced law enforcement presence.”
