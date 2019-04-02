Sheriff Mark Pettway’s brother drops bingo hall bid

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway’s brother has dropped his attempt to obtain a bingo permit in Graysville.
Graysville Mayor Julio Davis said Pettway contacted him Tuesday to drop the permit. Davis says Mark Pettway’s brother has received a $2,500 refund for the cost of the permit.
The mayor and Pettway’s attorney said in a letter he was not proceeding with attempts to open a bingo hall in Graysville because he couldn’t obtain the old Lowe’s building on Highway 78.
Mayor Davis previously said a developer wanted to put 3,000 machines in the old Lowe’s building which would have meant $3,000,000 in revenue for the city each year.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s spokesman Capt. David Agee said the Sheriff’s office does not consider enforcing misdemeanor gambling laws a priority for the office.
Agee said the Sheriff’s brother’s bingo license when he purchased the permit was not a factor.
