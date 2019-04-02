Road construction on I-65 Calera exit running into some issues

CALERA, AL (WBRC) - Bad news for I-65 drivers: A big phase in the Calera bridge replacement project has come to a halt.
A big part of the construction project is knocking down the old bridge so ALDOT can continue building the new one, but the crane on-site is dead after being struck by lightning.
ALDOT told the city of Calera the news this week after the city questioned why progress on the project came to a stop.
After a couple of weeks of stopping the demolition, ALDOT says they hope to start knocking it down again in the next few days. This issue and weather delays continues to push this project behind.
Alan Watts is a city councilor with Calera and he continues to ask drivers to be patient.
“Be very understanding of other people that don’t know the area. We get a lot of beach traffic. So we get a lot of traffic that is unfamiliar with the area because they don’t drive through the construction area everyday so it takes them a little longer. So just be patient," Watts says.
ALDOT hopes to have the project finished by the end of fall.
