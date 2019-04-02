Pell City Animal Control Center needs help after Chihuahua hoard taken in

PELL CITY, AL (WBRC) - The Pell City Animal Control Center is able to take in dogs and cats after being overwhelmed by an apparent hoarding situation.
Last Friday, the Pell City Animal Control Center was notified the St. Clair County Animal Control was taking some 51 Chihuahuas at one house.
Director Shannon Van Scoy said it was an apparent case of hording. “There are a lot of people who hoard. People, it just gets away from them. Before they know it they have two dogs and these dogs breed or even cats. Even before you know it, you have 50 animals or more,” said Van Scoy.
About 51 Chihuahuas were taken by animal control. About 13 dogs died because of poor care.
“A lot of them are seniors. Some have advanced dental disease. They are lacking teeth entirely. Some have receding jaws due to advance dental disease,” said Van Scoy.
Van Scoy says some of the dogs have tumors and will have to be treated. Adding to the center’s problem, the dogs were under protective custody and could not be adopted. but now animal control has custody of them and they can find new homes.
“People can come down here and adopt and give these guys soft landing for their remaining years,” said Van Scoy.
The woman who had the dogs has surrendered them. Van Scoy says she faces felony and misdemeanor charges for animal cruelty.
If you’d like to make a donation to help the center while they care for these dogs, you can donate to the following:
- Friends of the Pell City Animal Control Center - account at Metro Bank - 205-884-2265
- Pell City Animal Hospital - 205-884-4104
- Logan Martin Veterinary Clinic - 205-884-3412
Items needed for their care include:
- canned dog food, pâté type, senior, adult, and puppy
- dry dog food, small bites type, adult and puppy
- small dog beds
- puppy pee pads
- bleach
- laundry soap
- dryer sheets
- dog shampoo
- towels
