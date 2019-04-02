Matt says sunshine will return this afternoon

We get to enjoy a few dry days before our next rain chance moves in on Thursday

First Alert Forecast: 4-2-19 5 am
By Matt Daniel | April 2, 2019 at 5:45 AM CDT - Updated April 2 at 6:00 AM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Tuesday! A little disturbance has moved through the area sparking up light showers in and around North and Central Alabama overnight. A few light showers are possible before 8am, but most of us will be drying out. Temperatures are in the upper 40s and lower 50s this morning. Once the moisture moves out, the clouds should decrease and give way to plenty of sunshine this afternoon. It will be breezy today with northwest winds at 10-15 mph. Highs climbing into the mid to upper 60s. It should be a beautiful day.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 60s Tuesday afternoon
First Alert: Temperatures will be chilly tonight thanks to a light wind and mostly clear conditions. Overnight lows could drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s. If you live north of I-20, you might want to protect your vegetation just in case temperatures drop into the mid 30s and a frost develops. Freezing temperatures are NOT expected.

Temperatures could drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s Wednesday morning
Sunny Wednesday: Wednesday will start off sunny with clouds increasing during the day. Temperatures are expected to warm into the low to mid 70s. Our next system will develop out west and give us a good rain chance Thursday evening.

We stay dry Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances ramp up on Thursday
Rain Returns Thursday: First half of Thursday could be mostly dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid 70s with showers and storms moving into the evening and overnight hours. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk just to our west for severe storms. The threat for severe weather appears very low here, but we can’t rule out a strong storm capable of producing lightning and gusty winds. Thursday night is looking very wet with rain likely for all of Central Alabama.

Small threat for strong storms Thursday
Unsettled Weather this Weekend: A boundary will likely stall across the Southeast sparking up showers and storms as we head into Saturday and especially on Sunday. Severe storms could be possible Sunday-Monday as instability levels increase. Instability acts as fuel for storms to grow and intensify. Still way too early to determine what kind of impacts we’ll see, but plan on stormy weather capable of producing lightning and gusty winds Sunday into Monday.

Have a great Tuesday-

WBRC First Alert Meteorologist Matt Daniel

Twitter: @mattdanielwx

Facebook.com/mattdanielwbrc

mdaniel@wbrc.com

