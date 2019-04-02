Man, 22, shot and killed; two others injured in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -Birmingham police say a 22-year-old man has died following a triple shooting late Monday night.
Officers responded to the 1200 block of 12th Street North on a report of multiple people shot. They found three people with gunshot wounds.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue took two of the victims to UAB Hospital for treatment. One of the victims is a juvenile and sustained critical injuries.
The third victim, Durand Witherspoon, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators learned that a fight began while several people were gambling at the location. No one has been arrested.
Anyone who has information about this please call the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 254-7777.
