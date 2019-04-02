Man charged with attempted murder in shooting of 15-year-old in Brighton

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -A 28-year-old man is under arrest in the shooting of a 15-year-old girl. Jefferson County detectives assisted Brighton Police in arresting 28-year-old Ronnie Lee Williams Jr.
The teen was shot Monday evening in the 100 block of Bessemer Avenue in Brighton. Williams is charged with attempted murder, two counts of reckless endangerment and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
His bond is set at $100,000.
The teen is recovering at the hospital. A motive is unknown at this time.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.