Jefferson Co. Commissioners question legality of electronic bingo

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The latest bingo hall to open is in Graysville.
Tuesday Jefferson County Commissioners wanted clarity on the state bingo law.
Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales wanted to hear from the county attorney on what’s legal and not legal about electronic bingo gambling.
“Anytime you have the state Attorney General that is more interested in bingo, it sounds more political in nature that it does about bingo,” Scales said.
Two bingo halls have opened in Brighton. They are in Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson’s district.
“I’m leaving it up to the mayors and the city council of the municipalities to make their own decisions,” Tyson said.
Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens told commissioners bingo machines are illegal and he is not happy that Sheriff Mark Pettway is not making enforcement of the anti-gambling law a priority.
“If we choose not to enforce the law at all, it tells the criminal element we are wide open for it. If no one is going to enforce it, let’s go to Jefferson County and open up,” Stephens said.
The county attorney told commissioners that cities govern the rules of bingo. The attorney general says the courts have ruled electronic bingo is illegal.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.