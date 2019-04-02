Homicides and opioids main concerns in JeffCo Health Dept. report

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Looking at the homicide rate in Jefferson County is a new thing for the health department, but they’re quickly realizing they can’t ignore it. Homicides, they say, are the tip of the iceberg of a culture of violence. They’re looking into ways they can help.
“We would prefer to intervene upstream from where these events are happening, working with children with issues like conflict resolution. I think there has to be a lot of involvement from the schools, from parents, from neighborhoods,” says Dr. Mark Wilson, Jefferson County Health Officer and Chief Executive of the Jefferson County Health Department.
There were 161 homicides in Jefferson County last year. Wilson says that’s about the same magnitude of deaths we see with the opioid crisis. The total number of overdose deaths, including opioids, reached 269 in 2017, the highest we’ve seen in the county. It’s on a downward trend though, down to 228 last year. But on the flip side, meth use has increased.
“There was a lot of work done in Alabama earlier to crack down on the home-made sort of meth labs, that was very successful, but now we have methamphetamine or crystal meth is being mass produced and brought into the country the same way other drugs are,” says Wilson.
This is a common trend, he says, once crackdown begins on one drug, another rises.
“It’s opioids today, it will be something else tomorrow. What we want to do is maintain a state of readiness as a community for the problem of substance abuse disorders more generally because it’s going to always be with us,” says Wilson.
Also mentioned was e-cigarette use by teenagers, saying teens who use them are four times more likely to use real cigarettes. They’re encouraging people to look at Alabama House Bill 41 that deals with regulating how stores advertise those products.
