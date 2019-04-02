Her daughter has Autism, now she has a message for other parents

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Carolyn is almost 5 years old. She’s getting ready to go to kindergarten next year, and she’s very excited about her new two month old baby brother.
She also has autism.
“She’s probably the strongest child I have ever met. She’s overcome so much,” says her mom Logan Mitchell. “I just have to remind myself that she’s normal. There’s really nothing different about her other than she has certain ways she does things.”
Carolyn was not diagnosed until after she turned 3, which is common for young children with autism. But her Mom knew something was wrong before then.
“As a mom, I want my kid to be able to do what everybody else does. I want them to be able to talk and play with other kids, and when she wasn’t talking, and it took her until about 14 months to walk,” explains Mitchell.
That’s why she reached out to the Arc of Shelby County for help. It’s that early intervention, that Mitchell says made all the difference.
“I found the Arc of Shelby county when Carolyn was 15 months old. They kept coming out until she was 3,” says Mitchell. “You have to advocate for your child. If I had not gotten her the help that she needed… there’s no telling where she would be going into kindergarten next year.”
“In early intervention we serve kids ages birth to 3 who have a developmental delay or a parent concern. A lot of times parents come in and don’t say ‘my child has autism, help me’ but are worried about their two year old is not talking,” says Jenny Terrell. She’s the service coordinator for the early intervention program.
Arc Early intervention teams work on site with families and care givers to help find the best ways to promote a child’s growth and development. Speech, occupational, and physical therapists work with parents, grandparents, and even teachers to show how interacting with the child through basic activities can have a huge impact on how that child develops and learns.
"There are still a little bit of misconceptions about what a person with autism looks like, their abilities, and what they can do or can’t do,” explains Terrell. “There is no simple ‘this is what a kid with autism looks like.’”
The services are all free to the families thanks to federal and state funding, and a referral isn’t necessary.
“All you have to do is call an early intervention program. We will be able to help you,” says Terrell.
Mitchell encourages all parents who suspect a delay, to reach out for help.
“If your child is showing signs of autism by the age of 3, please get them tested. Don’t go any further. It helps a whole lot if you get them evaluated before they get to school.” says Mitchell. “Autism is a disability, but it will not stop them from achieving their goals.”
