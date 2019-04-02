Future of AAF in jeopardy

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -Having just scored a spot in the playoffs, the question of how long the Birmingham Iron will be around is being asked.
Tom Dundon, the Alliance of American Football (AAF) league’s majority owner, told USA Today the league is in danger of folding due to lack of support from the NFL Players’ Association. The AAF wants to use young players from NFL rosters.
The AAF is expected to release a statement later Tuesday.
When we talked to Birmingham Councilor William Parker last week he says the strategy is to get all parties at the table to talk. “We are not concerned overly about the comments that are out about the league folding," Parker said.
The Iron’s next game is supposed to be Sunday against Arizona.
WBRC reached out to the Iron and the City of Birmingham for comment Tuesday morning. We are awaiting a response.
