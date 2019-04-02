FIRST ALERT: Rain returns Thursday and gusty winds look possible

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It’s turning out to be a beautiful day! It will be a little breezy, but mostly sunny and temperatures climbing into the middle and upper 60s.
First Alert: Temperatures will be chilly tonight thanks to a light wind and mostly clear conditions. Overnight lows could drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s. If you live north of I-20, you might want to protect your vegetation just in case temperatures drop into the mid 30s and a frost develops. Freezing temperatures are NOT expected.
Sunny Wednesday: Wednesday will start off sunny with clouds increasing during the day. Temperatures are expected to warm into the low to mid 70s. Our next system will develop out west and give us a good rain chance Thursday evening.
Rain Returns Thursday: Rain could reach west Alabama just afternoon 12 p.m. and I-65 after 3 p.m. and then it just looks wet by the evening area wide. I don’t see a good chance for severe weather locally, but with a 50 mph wind aloft blowing through, gusty winds could get transported to the surface. We want to give you a first alert for gusty wind producers. Thankfully instability will be low, but it will be a different story across west Mississippi, eastern Arkansas and Louisiana where severe weather appears likely.
Unsettled Weather this Weekend: A front looks to stall across the Southeast sparking up showers and storms as we head into Saturday and especially on Sunday. Severe storms could be possible Sunday-Monday as instability levels increase. Instability acts as fuel for storms to grow and intensify. Still way too early to determine what kind of impacts we’ll see, but plan on stormy weather capable of producing lightning and gusty winds Sunday into Monday. We will keep you updated on air, on social media and on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.
Enjoy the nice day!
