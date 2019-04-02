FIRST ALERT: Rain returns Thursday and gusty winds look possible

Unsettled Weather this Weekend: A front looks to stall across the Southeast sparking up showers and storms as we head into Saturday and especially on Sunday. Severe storms could be possible Sunday-Monday as instability levels increase. Instability acts as fuel for storms to grow and intensify. Still way too early to determine what kind of impacts we’ll see, but plan on stormy weather capable of producing lightning and gusty winds Sunday into Monday. We will keep you updated on air, on social media and on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.