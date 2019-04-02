First Alert: Sunshine will return Tuesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Tuesday! A little disturbance has moved through the area sparking up light showers in and around North and Central Alabama overnight. A few light showers are possible before 8am, but most of us will be drying out. Temperatures are in the upper 40s and lower 50s this morning. Once the moisture moves out, the clouds should decrease and give way to plenty of sunshine this afternoon. It will be breezy today with northwest winds at 10-15 mph. Highs climbing into the mid to upper 60s. It should be a beautiful day.