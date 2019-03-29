Convicted Decatur doctor indicted on sexual abuse charge

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A Decatur doctor who has already been found guilty of misdemeanors has now been indicted on a felony charge of first-degree sexual abuse.
Dr. Michael Dick was taken into custody in Montgomery Friday. He was there for a hearing to determine the future of his medical license.
Morgan County deputies are en route to bring him back.
The sheriff’s office reports his bond will be $50,000.
The State Medical Board suspended Dick’s license in October after he was found guilty of harassing patients.
