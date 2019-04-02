Calhoun County school board hires new superintendent

CALHOUN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Calhoun County’s school system has a new superintendent.
Donald Turner, an administrator who has worked out of the central office for 14 years and for the school board in general for 29 years, was hired by the school board Tuesday.
Turner is a product of Calhoun County schools, having attended Alexander Elementary as a first grader in 1972 before graduating from Wellborn High School in 1985. Along the way, he also attended school in Bynum.
He was previously an assistant principal at Wellborn Elementary and Alexandria High schools, and a principal at Saks Middle School.
He said he wants the public to trust him and trust the central office.
“The number one thing is, it’s going to have integrity. It’s going to be transparent and it’s going to be consistent. I think that’s the overall want from everyone, you just want to be treated fairly and equally like everyone else is,” said Turner.
“My career’s been guided, not by me, but by a far higher power, and I wound up in this office. And I really didn’t have a thought about being superintendent at that point in time in my life, 14 years ago. But then events in my life changed, in that perspective I’ve been very involved in state associations, the Alabama Association for Curriculum and Development, and I’m also on the Class Board. Those meetings and associations made my awareness a little bit more about the need for really good superintendents, and that’s what I want to be,” Turner added.
Turner replaces former superintendent Joe Dyar, who retired last fall and ran unsuccessfully for county commission.
Two other superintendent candidates, Pell City High School principal Tony Dowdy and Boaz school superintendent Shannon Stanley dropped out before the board voted.
