Birmingham city councilor reacts to AAF suspension

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Alliance of American Football has suspended its operations as of Tuesday, but City Councilor William Parker remains optimistic.
“Surprised, but understanding that the league has suspended play, not gone out of business,” says Parker.
Always an advocate for bringing sports to Birmingham, he says there are some things that need to be ironed out for the Iron to continue playing.
“There are conversations around player personnel, with the NFL and also playing with the AAF. So the main things we want to focus on is being able to have both parties come to the table, to roll up their sleeves and work out their differences,” says Parker.
We saw folks at Legion Field Tuesday who appeared to be packing up. I asked Parker how close the league was to closing. He said that’s what a conference call today was for, to see if they could reach common ground and be in agreement to move forward.
“And we’re telling people all over the country that Birmingham is open for business and we want to make sure that Birmingham is truly a sports destination city,” says Parker.
He says they are pursuing other games, such as college football games, and pursuing other opportunities, but he would not say what those opportunities were.
