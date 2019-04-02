April Fools’ Day prank on social media causes concern in Jefferson, Walker counties

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - An April Fool’s prank gone so, so wrong.
It all started with a Facebook post about a fake train derailment. But the panic it created right after just a few shares was far from funny.
The Jefferson County EMA took this joke very seriously, and reminds you that causing mass panic like this is similar to screaming “fire” in a theater when there is no fire.
It’s against the law.
Non-stop calls came into the EMA from residents and parents panicking.
“The biggest concern were the people who were in the area,” said Chris Tate with Jefferson County EMA. “They were concerned, do they need to shelter in place, do they need to evacuate, what do I need to do to get my pets?”
All those questions came after this Facebook post Monday morning.
It read, “A train carrying some sort of toxic waste just derailed! They are evacuating everyone in Quinton and some of west Jefferson for at least two days!!!!”
“We do know that some of the local jurisdictions did have folks drive out to the rail yards to take a look themselves. And there were some hazmat teams put on standby, just in case it was a real event,” said Tate.
It was a total waste of resources in what turned out to be what Tate called a poorly thought-out prank.
“The person who posted it just didn’t realize how much traction can be gained by a simple post of train derailment, and hazmat, and evacuation order,” he said.
He said the post had already been shared almost 50 times before the EMA made its first call to confirm it was a hoax.
Then, Jefferson County EMA posted a message on Facebook letting people know the train derailment was fake.
“Even all the way up to the Governor gets notifications of train derailments and hazardous materials releases,” said Tate. “So we had to make sure the state EMA was aware of this, and then call back every single person who called our office to get information about it. We called everyone of them back to make sure that they knew it wasn’t a real event and everything was okay.”
Jefferson County EMA got in touch with the woman who posted it.
She said she was very sorry and deleted it shortly after.
So far, it appears the poster is not facing any charges.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.