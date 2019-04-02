Anniston Middle School competing for $3K technology grant

ANNISTON, AL (WBRC) - Anniston Middle School is competing with four other schools across the country for a technology related grant of $3,000.
Cable One is sponsoring the contest, in which the winner will be decided by number of online votes.
Anniston Middle School made the finals through a program developed by teacher’s aide Wanda Elston, called GEMS - Girls Embracing Math and Science.
Elston says she's been involved with the program since 2012 at Constantine Elementary and Cobb Elementary Schools.
"We started helping the girls with their math skills, science skills. Also, we looked at their test scores, state assessments, to choose the girls who were going to be in GEMS," says Elston.
Elston was made aware of the grant and applied for it just before spring break. She was surprised when she was notified right after school resumed that Anniston Middle School was one of the finalists.
"I was so excited, I ran out of the room and started running down the hall. I was so excited, I couldn't believe it. I was just excited. Then when I told the girls, they could not believe it. They have been so excited, telling everybody, posting it on their Facebook pages," says Elston.
Anniston Middle School Principal Kimberly Garrick says winning the grant would help everyone in the program.
“I think it would be a great opportunity, especially to help our girls who code, and our GEM girls,” Garrick said. “This will give them a great opportunity to do some more things to do some more traveling.”
Elston says she would like the girls to be able to return to the GEMS convention in Birmingham, and to go on more field trips like a recent one to the Edmund Pettus Bridge, as the 1965 Selma March was being commemorated.
To vote for Anniston, or any of the other schools, follow this link. All five schools have links to vote on the contest.
