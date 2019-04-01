Work Week Forecast: Coat, sandals or umbrella? All the above

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Take your pick of the forecast for the first week of April.
We’ll experience temperatures near freezing, rain and temps near or in the 80s. Just another Alabama spring, right?
The big story this week is the colder weather, with a freeze warning in effect Monday night. Though temperatures will be around freezing for your morning commute, they’ll reach the low 60s by mid-afternoon.
Temperatures increase throughout the week, with highs in the mid-70s on Wednesday, but a front moves in Thursday that has rain chances at 60 percent. Those scattered storms could linger into Friday morning.
If you’re working for the weekend, we have good news for you. Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with highs nearing 80. There is a slight chance of rain Sunday, but temps are expected to be nice.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.