Tuscaloosa road improvement project moves forward

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Road improvements to Highway 69 S in Tuscaloosa will not be happening as soon as drivers thought.
But with a new agreement between the Tuscaloosa’s Road Improvement Commission and the state, the type of corrections that could be made are much clearer.
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said drivers can mark their calendar on the start of major road improvement to Highway 69 South.
“We could see construction as early as late 2020, early 2021, for a $70 million road project," Maddox expressed.
Last week, the Tuscaloosa County Road Improvement Commission approved a funding plan with the Alabama Department of Transportation at Highway 69 S. and Skyland Boulevard. The project is slated to improve traffic flow there by building an elevated bridge over Skyland so traffic can continue without stopping. It would include off ramps onto I-20/59, Skyland Boulevard and Oscar Baxter Drive.
“69 South has been the biggest traffic in Tuscaloosa County literally for the past decade,” Maddox continued.
Construction was supposed to start over the summer. Maddox described what slowed the process down.
“Right of way acquisitions, you’re going to see some deep utility relocations that are going to happen,”
Maddox said the commission could stagger the start of some road projects. That way they won’t all be happening at the same time.
