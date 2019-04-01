Teen killed in Tuscaloosa Co. Crash identified

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Authorities have identified the teenager killed in a single-vehicle accident last Friday night.
The victim killed and the survivor involved in recent Tuscaloosa County car crash are both female and 16 years-old.
A woman who happened to be outside of her home described watching a car quickly coming down the highway before crashing into a tree.
“They are both young kids, even if it’s someone older, but young kids their lives are lost and it’s wasted,” Tamra Lutrrell told WBRC.
She was in shock after seeing a deadly accident on Bama Rock Garden Road Friday night. State troopers said the passenger, identified by family and friends as 16 year-old Evie Campbell, died at the scene.
“Well it was pretty scary. I knew by the looks of it that things were fixing to get pretty bad," Luttrell continued.
She was walking her dog when she watched the 2009 Toyota Camry lose control before it passed by her home.
“She lost control on the first turn, didn’t seem to slow down, seemed to stay in it all the way around the second curve, over the hill, got a little air born, when she hit the ground, she was still turned a little bit,” said Luttrell.
Monday, state troopers returned to the scene to conduct a crash investigation.
“Been doing this for over 20 years and the toughest part is young drivers getting killed,” Lt. David Steward explained.
Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash. Authorities have not released the name of the girl who was driving the car. A GoFundMe account has been set up in Evie Campbell’s memory.
