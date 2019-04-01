Staying safe when ride-sharing

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - 21-year-old Samantha Josephson was found dead after getting into a black Chevy Impala last week when leaving a college hangout in Columbia, South Carolina.
One Uber driver says that should never have happened. “I Ubered for 13 months and did a little over 3,200 Lyfts,” says Gary Moon.
Moon has worked for both ride-sharing companies and enjoyed it. He says it’s sad what happened in South Carolina, but says there are safeguards built in to the app.
“On their phone, they’re going to have who the driver is, what he looks like, a picture of him, what kind of car he’s driving, actually, it’ll tell you where they are as far as how close they are to you. So there really shouldn’t be any question as far as getting in the wrong car,” says Moon.
With more people being comfortable getting in a stranger’s car, there are three things you should keep in mind.
First—Always look for that sticker or sign displayed in the front windshield.
“And if they don’t have the sticker, don’t get in the car with them!” says Moon.
Second, ask the driver who they’re picking up. Don’t give them your name first, wait for them to give it to you. That way you’ll know they got it from the app.
And third, let either a friend or relative know you’re taking a ride and where you’re going and what time you expect to be there. That way if you’re not where you should be, someone will know.
“Make sure you verify that instead of going to jump in the first car that you see pull up that you think may be that driver of that ride-sharing service,” says Sgt. Johnny Williams.
You can share your trip with up to five people through the Uber app. They’ll be notified of your driver’s first name, vehicle description and can see where you are on a real-time map.
