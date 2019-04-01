Signs of mold in your home and how to prevent it

SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - The City of Pelham is still waiting for the final results for how bad the mold issue is and what will need to happen to fix it.
The city manager, Gretchen DiFante, says this all started when they noticed some small black dots on the ceiling in the City Hall Chambers. That caused the city to test for mold.
Mold experts say that is exactly what your reaction should be and that it is so important to address mold right when you spot it, that way you can get ahead of the problem.
Experts say the worst thing you can do is ignore it. Brad Stiles, the Director of operations for Safety Environmental, says the best way to keep mold out of your home is by being proactive and addressing issues that cause mold first.
“Control moisture, to control water. So water intrusion examples would be roof leaks or plumbing leaks and humidity,” he explains.
Sometimes this happens without us noticing. So make sure you watch your water bill. If you see a spike you might have a leak.
For more information on mold and asbestos, both OSHA and the EPA are resources for how to stop it, what to do if you have it, and how it can impact you if you don’t address it.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.