Police: Porch pickup not a safe option for selling items

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - More and more, people are selling things on Facebook Marketplace.
“I actually bought my car off marketplace,” says Jessica Evans.
And a lot of people have a great experience, but not everyone does. Some folks will post something like a heavy piece of furniture and say it’s available for pickup or porch pickup only.
“I really wouldn’t advise anyone to do that,” says Sgt. Johnny Williams.
Recently, a woman posted an item for sale that was available for porch pickup only. She said she caught the person trying to take the item without paying for it. Now she’s worried because they know where she lives. But Williams says this is why they created the “meetup spot”.
“Any police department. Just go and exchange and make your transaction there at a safe place where there are a lot of police officers,” says Williams.
Let someone inside the station know what you’re doing, that way you’ve got extra eyes on you.
“Some people have great intentions, making that purchase, but you really don’t know who you’re dealing with, so it’s best to make it a safe environment for yourself,” says Williams.
“If you’re going to be selling something, you kind of have to put the money aside and put your safety first,” says Evans.
You can go to any police station and do this. Experts say even if it’s heavy furniture, sometimes it’s worth renting a pickup from a home improvement store and taking it to another location. You don’t want to risk your safety just to make a few bucks.
