Matt says temperatures will warm up this week

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! It might seem like an April Fools’ joke, but we are dealing with freeze warnings for areas along and north of I-20 this morning. Many locations are in the 30s. You’ll need to bundle up and grab the coat before you head out to work and school. We are going to deal with plenty of sunshine for the first half of the day. High temperatures climbing into the low to mid 60s. Clouds will likely increase late this evening and into the overnight hours as our next system develops to our south.