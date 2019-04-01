Jill says a few showers are possible overnight, but it will be dry today

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -Sunny, but cooler than normal today. Temperatures will reach the lower 60s this afternoon and the normal high is 70 degrees.
Clouds increase from the west and showers can’t be ruled out across west Alabama after 8 p.m. The best chance for showers which isn’t very high at all is tonight into Tuesday morning. The bulk of our next system will miss us to the southeast. Nice Weather: Tuesday and Wednesday will likely give us sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Highs climbing into the mid to upper 60s Tuesday and in the low to mid 70s on Wednesday. Looking great for all outdoor activities! Patchy frost can’t be ruled out on Wednesday morning otherwise overnight lows shouldn’t be too bad.
Rain Returns Thursday Evening: Our next rain chance will likely develop Thursday evening into Friday. Scattered showers and storms will be likely, and we can't rule out the potential to see a few strong storms. The greatest threat for a few strong and severe storms sets up to our west in parts of Arkansas, Mississippi, and Louisiana. We will have to watch how that action evolves so we can get a better handle on the severe potential locally. Temperatures should climb into the mid 70s for highs and lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Upcoming Weekend: Friday and into early next week unsettled weather sticks around. It will be warm and a little muggy. There could be some showers for the start of the Indy 5K on Friday evening otherwise it will be dry. There is a 30% chance for showers and storms over the weekend that may or may not impact the Grand Prix. It’s too early to know if storms will be severe or not and so please keep up with our updates via the WBRC First Alert Weather App.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.