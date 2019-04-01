Jefferson Co Sheriff: Electronic Bingo not a priority

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is defending its lack of action against electronic bingo halls.
Monday a detective for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office opened five storage units showing off just some of the bingo machines taken in raids over the years.
“We have to take them into our custody and put them into storage at a secure location. We have to pay for this. This adds up,” Capt. David Agee with the Sheriff’s Office said.
There are 1500 machines at this one location. This cost the Sheriff’s office about $7,000 a year to store them. Agee said illegal gambling is only a misdemeanor crime.
“It’s all misdemeanor offenses. No one statewide as far as I know has gone to jail for it. No one has stood before a judge and been given a fine for it,” Agee said.
Agee said Sheriff Pettway is putting a priority on drugs and violent crimes. Meanwhile electronic bingo halls are opening. The latest is in Graysville.
Attorney General Steve Marshall has told WBRC he asked Sheriff Pettway to shut them down.
“Our expectation is that local law enforcement will do their job, and that is enforce the law and shutdown facilities that are operating illegally,” Marshall said.
Sheriff Pettway’s brother, Bruce Pettway, has paid for and received a permit to operate a bingo business in Graysville.
“It has no bearing as to our enforcement or our priorities,” Agee said.
Agee said any charitable electronic bingo hall that opens faces the risk of being shutdown by law enforcement or the courts. That would include Sheriff Pettway’s brother if he opens such an operation.
The attorney generals office released a statement saying it will not comment on this as it’s related to an ongoing criminal investigation.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.